Lakewood Arts Festival Real Art, Real Music, Real Food Saturday, August 6, 10 AM-6 PM

For one shimmering summer day, Lakewood closes Detroit Avenue, between Belle and Arthur Avenues, to bring artists of all disciplines together along with 15,000 collectors and art lovers. The juried festival hosts over 160 regional and national artists and makers displaying paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, fiber and more.

Returning to the festival this year will be Brett Mason, a Pittsburgh native, who brings evocative landscapes in both oil and watercolor. “The Lakewood Arts Festival always gets a great crowd who are really receptive and supportive of my work. For this, I make it one of my very few shows out of Pittsburgh.” Additional fine artists include prints by Michael Brabant, paintings by Paul Fletcher and ceramics by Mark Yasenchak. Phillippe Laine from Palm Beach, Florida, a festival favorite, offers one-of-a-kind hand-painted silk fabric. Posch and Gulyas, fine jewelers, hand fabricate original designs from sterling silver sheet and wire, often featuring gemstones, gold, and enamel for color.

Originally founded in 1978 to bring artists to the city for a street festival, in 1981 the Board of the non-profit decided to fund an annual scholarship for Lakewood seniors continuing to art school. After the Festival, the Board will present $4,000 to the 2022 recipient, Inga Wilhelmy, who will attend the Rhode Island School of Design this fall.

The event also funds grants for arts education and programming in the city. Recent awardees include the Lakewood High School Photography Club, The Barton Center (senior arts activities), The Beck Center for the Arts (Saturday programs) and Lakewood High School Art, Theater and Photography programs.

Live performance is another aspect of original art to appreciate at this years’ fest. Ten performers on two stages include music at the ANDREWS STAGE and CENTER CITY PARK featuring Senegalese drummer Assane M’baye, Luca Mundaca, Chris Allen, Liz Bullock and more. In addition, The Beck Center offers unique arts-based performances and activities for children and adults.

EAT ON THE STREET food court is located in front of Lakewood Library on Detroit and will offer a selection of the region’s best food trucks.