On the afternoon of July 22nd, Mayor George, Councilmembers Litten, Baker, Shachner, Marx, & Bullock, Fire Chief Dunphy, and members of the Lakewood Fire Department participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Fire Station #2, 18124 Detroit Ave.

The renovations include a 2800 square foot addition to the apparatus bay, interior updates with some added safety features, and a public art mural.