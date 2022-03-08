August Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- Ten Ohio Disasters

Book by Neil Zurcher

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Revisit the devastating Xenia tornado, the statewide Blizzard of ‘78, and an ill-fated group parachute jump over Lake Erie in "Ten Ohio Disasters." Author Neil Zurcher combines firsthand accounts and local lore to showcase the tragic lessons and inspiring examples of heroism in Ohio history. Neil Zurcher is a retired journalist and original host of One Tank Trips on Fox 8. He has won multiple awards for his travel writing and is the author of nine books.

Meet the Author- A Penny’s Thoughts: Sometimes All You Need Is A Change of Perspective

Book by Tommy O’Sionnach

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Virtual Program

What would an inanimate object say if it could speak? An American tapestry is woven daily with the circulation of coins, and the penny is the most prolific yet incredibly underappreciated. In "A Penny’s Thoughts," a single copper coin inspires a collection of vivid character vignettes. Tommy O’Sionnach is the pseudonym of Tom Fox, who used his childhood in Lakewood as inspiration for this book. Fox is a social studies teacher in Pennsylvania.

Meet the Author- Lost Civil War

Book by Laura DeMarco

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

"Lost Civil War" is a unique visual guide to America's war between the states, told through the sites swept aside by development or decay. Local connections including Camp Cleveland are explored as well as the lives of local heroes. This collection is arranged thematically and illustrated with more than 200 vintage photographs. Laura DeMarco is an arts and culture writer and author in Cleveland. She specializes in history, lost landmarks and literature.

