Virtual And In-Person Programs- Children’s And Youth Services

In-Person Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Begins Friday, June 3, 2022

Main Library- Fridays- 10:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays- 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays- 10:30 a.m.

Build a Shark Workshop

For Children in Kindergarten through Second Grade

A special shark themed story time where students will make their own stuffed shark, name their shark and receive an adoption certificate. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Main Library Activity Room

Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Madison Branch Meeting Room

The Wolf: Fact vs. Myth

For the Whole Family

Meet a wolf ambassador (a live wolf) from the Ohio Canid Center in central Ohio in the Main Library Multipurpose Room. Visit their Website at http://www.ohiocanidcenter.com/. No registration is required. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Friday, June 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Virtual All Day Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler

This six-week pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. Register to receive access to a video link for the entire day of story time. Registration is required. Register once for all six weeks.

Wednesdays, June 15, 2022- July 20, 2022

To register online for any program, visit www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or call (216) 226- 8275 ext. 140. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.