Starr Gazer

JUNE

ARIES: It’s all about you Ram, you’ve got the energy of the Energizer Bunny, with Jupiter in the 1st, watch the expansion of the waistline, however, you’ll burn it off with Mars in Aries also

TAURUS: The Bull is working behind the scenes on building its assets, that nest egg of yours is looking rather good, just keep the Bull lips tightly zipped & you’ll be celebrating your fortune

GEMINI: Keep those networking social skills of yours sharpened, that’s where the Twins find opportunities this month, the Sun is shining on you, work as a team, & soak up the rewards

CANCER: It’s about time Crab, Jupiter has landed in your house of careers, although the Sun is in your 12th house of secrets, & behind the scenes action, keep your plans close to your chest

LEO: It’s time for the Lion/Lioness to invite some of your friends from the other jungles overseas to your neck of the woods, there’s advantages to this, your associations are where it’s at

VIRGO: I might buy a lotto ticket this month, just don’t bet the ranch, Jupiter is shining on money coming from other resources, while the Sun is shining on career, time for a job…hmm

LIBRA: Relationships are receiving the Golden Goose this month, & it looks like it’s coming from your neighbors on foreign shores, keep all communications open, & enjoy the diversity

SCORPIO: The Scorpion is getting the green light in the health arena, while money is coming to you from others, before you bury it in the Bermuda Triangle, be grateful & spread the wealth

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s focus this month is divided between relationships, creativity & children, aim that bow & arrow of yours in the mirror of self-reflection for true understanding

CAPRICORN: Home is where the Goat will tread in June, the focus is on health & service, opportunities to improve the hearth is knocking on the door, seek & ye shall find, it’s time

AQUARIUS: Get thee self out & be seen, let the neighborhood be your pot of gold this month, your creativity soars, let your inner child come out to play…romance may around the corner



PISCES: The Silver Dollar of Fish is swimming in your pond, don’t stray too far from shore, learn from Dorothy, you never needed to swim elsewhere, do a 360*- it’s all within your reach

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com