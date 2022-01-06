Rangers Grab All-Conference Honors

Congratulations to our varsity spring sports Rangers who were named to their respective sport’s Great Lakes Conference All-Conference teams! The Rangers were led by six 1st Team honorees.

All-Conference Selections:

Track & Field: 1st Team - 4x100 meter relay of Kaydence Doxley, Elliott Snyder, Aniya Symons, and McKenna Hunt; 2nd Team - Kaydence Doxley (long jump), Teeghan McGann (400 meters), Kaydence Doxley, Elliott Snyder, Teeghan McGann, and McKenna Hunt (4x200 meter relay); Honorable Mention - Aniya Johnson, Josie Kavc, Andy Shoaff, James Toole; Sportsmanship - Caleb Doup and Maddie Ellis

Baseball: 1st Team - William Hyatt; 2nd Team - Luke Mason; Honorable Mention - Simon Gilchrist; Eli LaDue, Luke Jablonowski; Sportsmanship - Colin McCrone

Boys’ Tennis: Honorable Mention - Josh Mika, Joe Twardesky; Sportsmanship - Rory O'Brien

Softball: 1st Team - Jordan Rossen; 2nd Team- Mia Carroll-Graves; Honorable Mention - Mia Condosta and Charlotte Beno; Sportsmanship - Alesha Hanna-Kotula