Police Dispatchers: What Is Next?

It seems that social media is outraged over the rumor that Mayor George has fired local police dispatchers and gone with some group called “Chagrin Valley Dispatch.” That rumor is not true. Here is what I know to be true:

Counties failing to reduce their number of dispatch centers run the risk of losing state funding, money that helps fund CECOMS (Communications- Electronics Command) the group that answers and transfers 9-1-1 calls and provides 9-1-1 system software for local com- munities. That state funding pays for a large portion of our 9-1-1 services including equipment and employees. Cuyahoga County at one time was at over 48 units. The current goal is five.

Many on social media were upset over the idea that changing our dispatch system would mean having people unfamiliar with Lakewood’s streets directing calls. Something very few people understand is that when you call 9-1-1 from a cell phone, a majority of the time the call is answered at a dispatch office at Bedford Hospital, then routed to the correct city. So the City of Lakewood along with all others using the 9-1-1 system are already using the services of dispatchers that are outside Lakewood.