New LHS Principal Heads List Of Admin Hires

The Lakewood Board of Education has named Westlake High School administrator Joy Morgan as the next principal of Lakewood High School. Morgan will replace Mark Walter, who recently was named the District’s new Director of Community and District Activities. The Board at a special meeting Monday morning also approved Shaker Heights Schools’ instructional coach Kristin DeLong Clark as a teaching and learning coordinator for the District. Jacob Green was also approved as Supervisor of Nutrition Services at the May 16 Board meeting.

Morgan is currently the assistant principal of Westlake High School, a position she has held for the past two years. Prior to joining Westlake, she spent three years at Brookside High School in Sheffield where she served as assistant principal and principal. As principal, she helped pilot a program to improve grades and promote a smooth transition to high school for eighth-graders that achieved measurable success for at-risk students. Morgan began her career as a history teacher before taking on her first administrative role at North Ridgeville High School. She also worked briefly as a social worker for Cuyahoga County.

Morgan is looking forward to taking the reins at Lakewood High.

"I am incredibly honored to be a part of the Ranger family,” Morgan said. Throughout the interview process, I was impressed with the dedicated teachers, parents and students and their strong sense of pride and commitment to the education of every child."

Morgan earned a bachelor’s in history and integrated social studies with a minor in education and a master’s in educational administration from Cleveland State University as well as administrative and superintendent licenses from CSU. She begins her new position on Aug. 1.

Clark comes to Lakewood with an extensive background in implementing and improving instructional coaching and professional learning programs. At Shaker, she was also deeply involved in the District’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Clark spent her early career teaching math at Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools and Olentangy Local School District. Before joining Shaker, she served as director of community based programs for Boys Hope Girls Hope, a nonprofit whose mission is to nurture and guide middle school and high school students in need.

Clark received her bachelor’s in education from Ohio University and her master’s in educational policy and leadership from The Ohio State University. She is currently working on her doctorate degree in interprofessional leadership with a focus on curriculum and instruction from Kent State University. She begins her new position Aug. 1.

Green brings with him school nutrition service experiences at the Amherst Ex. Village School District as well as at Garfield Heights. He recently completed his master's in kinesiology from Texas Tech University. He also holds a B.S. in Nutrition & Dietetics from the University of Akron as well as an associates degree from Cuyahoga Community College.