LO And Lakewood Fire Department’s “Meet The Trucks” Coloring Contest

Kids love trucks, especially big shiny red ones! This contest is open to any child in Lakewood, age 9 and under. Drop off the finished masterpiece at the Lakewood Observer table during the Meet The Trucks event on Saturday, June 4th between 10AM and 2PM at Lakewood Park. Additional copies will be there to color on the spot. Parents will be given a limited edition set of Lakewood Living Post Cards for stopping by. The winner will be randomly selected and awarded a tour of Fire Station 1, along with their family and up to five friends, courtesy of Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Fairbanks and his crew.