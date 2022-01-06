LEAF Farmers Market Gearing Up For 2022!

We are excited that LEAF (Lakewood Earth and Food) Community Farmers Market is starting up in collaboration with City Fresh again this summer! LEAF has been serving Lakewood with community gardens, education and a farmers’ market since 2007. We are going back to a hands-on community market this year. There will be produce, honey, grains, coffee, eggs, handmade goods, music and more.

Markets are held in front of the Lakewood Library main branch on Thursday evenings between 5:30 and 7:30pm. The dates are June 16th through October 27th.

As things pick up for the season, we are in need of volunteers to help us assemble the veggie shares, check-in customers and other light tasks. This is a fun way you can connect with your community, give back, enjoy seasonal produce and support local farmers and other vendors.

Below are a few words from dedicated, longtime volunteers and coordinators on what they liked:

"I first volunteered because I had just moved to Lakewood. It was a good way to meet people and I enjoyed the fun atmosphere and being outside in the summer weather."

"I’ve been volunteering with LEAF for a few years now. I really enjoy meeting new people every year. I enjoy spreading the word about LEAF and all it has to offer. Plus I look forward to the amazing produce every year."

Please connect with us here:

https://www.facebook.com/leafcommunity.org

leafcsa@gmail.com