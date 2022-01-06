Juneteenth Celebration At The Barton Center!
Join the members of the Barton Center and the Lakewood Community to celebrate Juneteenth! This event will take place on June 16th in the front lawn area of the Westerly Apartments. Come for food, games, and guest speakers at 12:00 pm, followed by a video presentation and discussion at 6:00 pm in the Barton Center auditoroium.
Alyssa Schoen
I am the Activities Coordinator at the Barton Senior Center wanting to share information about programs, activities, and parties we have coming up that are open to the public!
Volume 18, Issue 12, Posted 12:40 PM, 06.01.2022