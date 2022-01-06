June Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- Fire on the Water

Book by Scott MacGregor

Illustrated by Gary Dumm

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Author Scott MacGregor and illustrator Gary Dumm tell the story of a brilliant African American inventor, desperate immigrants and corrupt bosses in "Fire on the Water." This original graphic novel imagines the lives of those involved in the real-life Lake Erie tunnel disaster of 1916. Scott MacGregor has been writing comic book stories for over 30 years. Gary Dumm has been drawing cartoons and comics since childhood. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members. This month we will discuss "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress. This month we will discuss "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett.

Presentation- The Story of Walker and Weeks: Cleveland’s Preeminent Architectural Firm of the 1930s

Presented by Thomas G. Matowitz, Jr.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Madison Branch Meeting Room

Architects Frank Ray Walker and Harry E. Weeks worked on many of Cleveland’s historic structures, including Cleveland Municipal Stadium, the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, Severance Hall and the Lakewood Public Library Madison Branch. Over the course of four decades the firm designed and built more than 600 structures. Thomas G. Matowitz, Jr. is a retired educator and local author with an interest in architectural history.

Meet the Author- Outdoor Tales of Northeast Ohio

Book by Andrew J. Pegman

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Embrace the beauty and freedom of the outdoors with "Outdoor Tales of Northeast Ohio." Gain expert tips on fly-fishing the Chagrin River, night fishing on Lake Erie and searching for elusive winter birds from Ohio native and award-winning author Dr. Andrew J. Pegman. Dr. Andrew J. Pegman is a professor of English at Cuyahoga Community College. His work has been featured in numerous publications including National Geographic, Field & Stream and Outdoor Life.

