Four Area O’Neill Healthcare Communities Achieve 5-Star CMS Rating Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, And North Ridgeville Recognized For Excellence

Four area O’Neill Healthcare Communities achieved 5-Star ratings in their most recent surveys. O’Neill Healthcare Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, and North Ridgeville locations each earned the prestigious 2022 CMS 5-Star Quality Rating. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) uses a 5-Star quality rating to measure the quality of care, inspection, and staffing of nursing homes across Ohio. Achieving a 5-Star rating places O’Neill Healthcare Fairview Park, Lakewood, North Olmsted, and North Ridgeville among the top 10% of nursing homes in the entire country.



O’Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville is also a 2022 Best Nursing Home by Newsweek and Statista. Only 15 facilities in Ohio earned this prestigious award. O’Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville is the only Lorain County facility to be so recognized and is ranked fifth overall statewide.



“We would like to congratulate our staff for their outstanding achievement and tireless dedication to our residents,” said David O’Neill, MBA, LNHA, O’Neill Healthcare Director of Operations. “We are honored to achieve the CMS 5-Star Quality Rating, and we are so proud of our staff for this incredible recognition – they truly deserve it.”



The CMS 5-Star Quality Rating System helps consumers, families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily to help them decide which facilities to consider. The Nursing Home Compare website features a system that gives each nursing home a rating between 1 and 5 stars. Nursing homes with a 5-Star rating have above-average quality, while those with 1-Star have quality below-average.



O’Neill Healthcare is committed to providing the finest healthcare services at our six communities—Bay Village, Fairview Park, Lakewood, Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted, and North Ridgeville. We maintain a sincere, respectful concern for each of our residents and families, and provide seniors with diverse, personalized, quality care.



O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood At-A-Glance

• CMS 5-Star Ranking 2022

• 114 skilled nursing beds for both long-term care and short-term rehabilitative stays

▪ 54 assisted living suites for residents who need help with daily routines approved for Medicaid Waiver

▪ 60 Independent Living apartments featuring a la carte services based on individual needs

▪ Therapy gym with orthopedic rehabilitation services, including physician consultation, evaluation, and post-surgical follow-ups

▪ Event rooms available for families to reserve



About O’Neill Healthcare

In 2022, family-owned O’Neill Healthcare celebrates its 60th Anniversary on Cleveland’s West Side! At O’Neill Healthcare, compassionate care is a tradition. The O’Neill Family began caring for seniors in the community in Bay Village, Ohio. Since 1962, the John O’Neill Family has been committed to providing the finest healthcare services at the six senior communities it owns and operates on the west side of Cleveland. Three generations of the family continue to uphold the same values and deliver high quality care in a warm and personal manner. O’Neill Healthcare comprises six facilities in Bay Village, Fairview Park, Lakewood, Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted, and North Ridgeville; employs nearly 725 people; and encompasses nearly 1,000 beds. O’Neill Healthcare offers seven different lifestyle arrangements, and services including Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, Independent Living, Rehabilitative Therapies, Memory Care, Hospice Care, Dialysis, Cardiac Rehabilitation, and Stroke Rehabilitation.



