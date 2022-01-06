First Annual GardenWalk Lakewood - Saturday July 16th

GardenWalk Lakewood is a newly formed community organization modeled after GardenWalk Cleveland. The original GardenWalk concept was started in 1995 by GardenWalk Buffalo, which is now America’s largest garden tour - and attracts tens of thousands of visitors with over 300 participating gardens every year.

GardenWalk Lakewood is a self-guided, free tour of some of our beautiful residential and community gardens! Residents are invited to sign up to show off their garden, while neighbors and visitors travel from garden-to-garden during a specified time (July 16th 10am-5pm), admiring the hard work and beauty that our neighborhoods have to offer. Whether you are brand new to gardening or a seasoned veteran, if you have a small patio container garden or a full yard - all are welcome and encouraged to join us for this 100% free event.

The main goals of GardenWalk Lakewood are to highlight our beautiful neighborhoods through gardening, to build and strengthen connections between neighbors, and to celebrate our environment. The positive environmental impacts of gardening are needed now more than ever. A GardenWalk is a great way to share gardening knowledge, and hopefully inspire others to start a garden of their own. We hope you’ll join us Saturday July 16th from 10am-5pm. More information and the forthcoming GardenWalk Map can be found on our website at www.gardenwalklakewood.org and our Facebook page GardenWalk Lakewood.