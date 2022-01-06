Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Girls' Track Finals

May 21

After enduring rainy, blustery conditions during the preliminaries on Wednesday, the Lakewood Girls Track team showed up strong at Friday's finals, breaking the school record in the 4 x 200 Meter Relay and sending qualifiers in four events to next weekend's Regional at Findlay.



Sophomore Kaydence Doxley led the Ranger efforts, qualifying in three events, leading off the relay and placing 1st in the Long Jump and 3rd in the 200 meter dash.



Senior Co-Captain Teeghan McGann placed 4th in the 400 Meter, and anchored the 3rd place/record setting relay, which also featured sophomore McKenna Hunt and junior Elliot Snyder.



Just missing regional qualification was the 4 x 100 (Kaydence, Aniya Symons, Elliot and McKenna), which finished 5th. Aniya Symons also finished 5th in the long jump. Sophomore Aniya Johnson was within striking distance, finishing 7th in the 300 Meter Hurdles.



The remaining Rangers, those who ran and those who didn't, were always upbeat in their cheering for their teammates. Kudos to head coach Stephanie Toole, assistants Adam Swiat and Austin Sparks and all the parents who support these student athletes. Good luck at the Regional meet!