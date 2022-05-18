Oscar Wilde is known for his theatrical plays, but this storied author’s body of work includes much more. Take a look at Wilde’s life with an exclusive performance from WordStage Literary Concerts on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium.

Wildeiana combines excerpts from Wilde’s letters, recorded memoirs and fictitious work. From "The Importance of Being Earnest" to "The Picture of Dorian Gray," Wilde is known for his detailed dramas. Raised in Ireland and Oxford educated, the man himself was a legend in his own right and a member of popular social and artistic circles. From fairytales to satirical comedies, Wilde’s work spans multiple genres, continents and constructs.

This performance will evoke the wit and wisdom of Ireland’s idiosyncratic author, poet, and playwright. Local actors Tim Tavcar, Agnes Herrmann and Paul Slimak will be joined by violinist Mary Beth Ions, who will play traditional Irish and British melodies of the Victorian Era.

WordStage Literary Concerts is dedicated to the presentation of works with special literary, historical and musical merit. Using letters, diaries, conversations and music, WordStage performances mix the humanities and performing arts to create a truly unique experience.