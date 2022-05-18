Rotary Assists With RiverSweep

Rotarians George Hwang, Mark Bacon, Doug Cooper and Curt Brosky participated in the 33rd Annual RiverSweep on May 7. This marks the eighth year the Rotary Club of Lakewood - Rocky River has participated in this project organized by Canalway Partners. Over 1,000 area volunteers participated at multiple locations in the Cuyahoga River valley, with over sixty at the club's location near Steelyard Commons. Members picked up trash along Big Creek and adjacent streets of Jennings Road, Valley Road and Crestline Avenue, filling dozens of trash bags with collected trash.