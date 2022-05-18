Roosevelt Teacher Named Educator Of Year

The Lakewood Council of PTAs handed out its annual awards at a ceremony on May 4 at Garfield Middle School. The ceremony included awarding four senior scholarships and recognizing Roosevelt Elementary music teacher Abigail Norman as the District and Ohio PTA Region 1 winner of the “T” in PTA Award.

Norman, who is a 2016 Lakewood High graduate, joined the District in the 2020-2021 school year when students were learning remotely. The Roosevelt PTA nominated Norman for how she has worked tirelessly to keep her students engaged and excited about music during challenging times. Her efforts to get to know students and their families by attending every event and pitching in wherever there is a need are qualities that the PTA said do not go unnoticed. “She has boosted the music program, engaged kids and families in music, and dove head first into helping/volunteering with the PTA,” her nominators said.

The PTA Council also honored the overall success of four seniors. Earning $1,000 scholarships each this year were Greta Frantz, Julia Kavc, Teeghan McGann, and Inga Wilhelmy.

The Helping Hand award goes to a staff member in the school buildings other than a teacher who goes above and beyond in helping students and staff. This year, Garfield Middle School paraprofessional and PTA Council President Rachel Vuyancih won the award for her dedication to the BRIDGES students, the Garfield community, and her overall dedication to PTA. Vuyancih will return as president of the PTA Council next year.

Congratulations to all the award recipients and to the new slate of officers who will lead the Council of PTAs in the 2022-2023 school year.