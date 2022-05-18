Register Now For H2O’s Summer Service Camp

H2O Summer Service Camp is an experience like no other! Campers are guided through each day by a counselor in a small group where they will experience a variety of service projects, including working at the Foodbank, growing food to donate, a clothing drive, supporting refugees, volunteering at the Cleveland Kids Book Bank…and more! The afternoons feature group activities, speakers, and circle time reflection. All of the experiences are tied together with a new theme each summer.



The camp fee is $80.00. Financial assistance is available; we truly welcome all eligible campers regardless of their ability to pay.



Please contact Emmie Hutchison at (216)529-6045 or emmie.hutchison@lakewoodoh.net for a code to receive a discount. Registration is open to Lakewood residents who will be in 7th, 8th, or 9th grade in Fall 2022. To register go to:







