Recapping A Festive Free Comic Book Day 2022

When I heard about SuperScript Comics opening up, in early 2020, I hoped they would succeed but thought it might be tough. Especially as a pandemic took hold followed by lockdowns and social distancing.

So participating in Free Comic Book Day on May 7, 2022—still being in existence this long—is impressive by itself.

The homegrown festival spanning two days, three other businesses plus the Beck Center, and several guest creators was something to make the whole community proud.

Popping in on a beautiful Spring Saturday was fun. The organization and promotion was, from a professional standpoint, a feat to admire and envy.

To SuperScript, The Beck Center, The Bottlehouse, Rising Star, and Lakewood Art Supply: congratulations.

Thank you for not only bringing Free Comic Book Day to Lakewood, but going above and beyond to make it a local community event.