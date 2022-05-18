Outdoor Animal Blessing Event To Be Held Saturday, May 21

West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church is excited to announce that it will hold its second annual outdoor Animal Blessing on Saturday May 21st from 2 – 4 p.m. located at 20401 Hilliard Blvd. in Rocky River. For more information, please contact the church office at 440-333-2255.

According to Senior Minister Anthony Makar, Animal Blessings are a popular UU ritual that gives us an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the importance pets have in our lives. “It exemplifies the Seventh Principle of our faith, which calls us to respect the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part.”

Members of the public are invited to bring your pet to an outdoor, walk-through blessing here on the church grounds. There will be a treat station, a charity photo station, a place to remember the pets we have loved and lost, a station for your pet to receive a special blessing from Rev. Anthony, music & more! We will also be collecting donations for a local animal charity. Be sure your pet is leashed or in a carrier. We hope to see you there! (In case of rain, the event will be cancelled.)

Founded in 1946, West Shore is Northeast Ohio’s largest “UU” church, with over 500 members. This year, we are celebrating our 75th Jubilee Anniversary. Our mission is to help people lead lives of meaning and purpose through a liberal faith tradition focused on the principle that we need not think alike to love alike. We are a Welcoming Congregation, open to all regardless of religious background, race, ethnicity, age, ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Rev. Anthony D. Makar serves as Senior Minister. All are welcome!

