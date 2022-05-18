LHS Senior Soon To Earn Dual Diplomas

Lakewood High School senior William Yeung has pulled off a feat that no other Lakewood High graduate has done before him. Thanks to Ohio’s College Credit Plus program and the guidance and care of his parents, school counselors, and teachers, William will walk across the Civic Auditorium stage on May 27 to receive his high school diploma having already earned enough credits for his bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University.

William’s path to his dual diplomas began in seventh grade, after a concussion had forced him to shift his education online. That school year he took drawing as his first college course at Cuyahoga Community College to dip his toes in the water. It was full steam ahead from there with a mission to complete this daunting challenge.

William entered Lakewood High as a freshman with more than 20 college credits and took courses each summer. He earned his associate’s degree from Tri-C as a sophomore and received a Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership, graduating magna cum laude, on May 14 from CSU. After his double graduations, William plans on taking a gap year with an eye toward working on a political campaign and studying for the LSAT in preparation for law school.

Congratulations, William, and well done!