Lakewood Writers: Get Started, Get Unstuck, Get Done

If you are working on a draft and have written yourself into a corner or are an overwhelmed aspiring writer, support is available.

A local writer is conducting workshops for writers of all ages (over 18) at any stages. Meetups will be by appointment in public venues such as a community room at Lakewood Public Library or the local coffeehouse. Bring a draft or a concept at any stage of development, and together we will flesh it out, whether you want to move forward with an outline, character sketches or any other methods that are suitable for the development of your project, writing style and work habits. The objective is to point authors in a direction and keep them moving toward completion of a short story, novella or novel. This is a free service.

Contact: Michael at msrg.indie@gmail.com