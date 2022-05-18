Lakewood Residents Lead International Concert Of Brazilian Music

Lakewood-based singer/songwriter, Luca Mundaca joins her neighbor, Kristopher Morron, Music Director and Conductor of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra for a celebration of Brazilian music on Saturday, June 4th at 7:00 pm.

A gifted artist with a stunning voice of great intimacy and emotion, Luca’s music is a glorious blend of her native Brazil with a touch of downtown New York. She mines deep melodic roots in her country’s heritage, creating musical gems that she polishes with the lightest of touches. Influenced by samba and bossa nova, themes in her songs often revolve around nature and our relationship with it. Her hit song “Ha Dias” has over 3.4million plays on Spotify alone. “CYO students will have the extraordinary opportunity to meet and rehearse with Ms. Mundaca over the five weeks before the performance,” said Kristopher Morron, CYO Music Director and Conductor. “Collaborating with professional composer/performers like Luca is just the kind of unique music-making experience we’re passionate about providing.”

Contemporary Youth Orchestra is comprised of high school students from all over NEO, including several from the Lakewood community. These serious musicians have played with legendary artists including Jason Mraz, Tommy Shaw of STYX, Mellissa Etheridge and Ben Folds.

Antônio Carlos Jobim was a Brazilian composer, songwriter, and singer whose work celebrates Brazil and a passion for the natural world. Considered by many to be the "father of bossa nova,” he merged Brazilian music with jazz to create a new sound that first achieved great popularity in the 1960s. CYO will be performing four of his works written specifically for orchestra. These rarely presented compositions were featured on the Latin Grammy-winning album, Symphonic Jobim.

Special musical arrangements of Luca Mundaca’s songs by Rob Moose and Kris Morron will highlight CYO students and create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for all. In addition to the live audience at Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, the concert will be livestreamed to reach Luca's international fan base from South America to Europe.

Tickets on sale now at cyorchestra.org/performances.

