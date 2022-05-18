Lakewood High School Horticulture Classes And Keep Lakewood Beautiful Educational Partnership Celebrate Nearly A Decade

This time of year, as spring becomes more and more apparent, it is a time when we celebrate trees, as it is one of the best times to plant a tree. Lakewood has a variety of many species of beautiful trees. Having a diverse tree canopy in a city takes continual effort, but is well worth it, for trees impart us with many benefits (see list below). Yet we are not in a forest where nature takes its course; we are living in one of the most densely populated suburbs in the state. For trees to thrive here, this translates to having a clear plan and caring for the trees from a tiny seedling until the time a tree must be taken down. Thus, it is important to teach why trees are important and what benefits they give us all to enjoy in our urban setting, as it takes a long time for trees to mature. This is reflected in this anonymous famous quote: “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago, the second-best time is now.” Taken together, this is why learning about trees is so important. Keeping with one of the mission goals of Keep Lakewood Beautiful, education, we partnered for the 8th year with the Horticulture class at Lakewood High School to support tree education. Since the program’s inception nearly 500 hundred students have had the opportunity to participate and over 800 seedling trees have been given away to the community.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Keep Lakewood Beautiful and the Lakewood High School Horticulture classes’ educational partnership resumed to celebrate Earth Day once again. It has been nearly ten years since I created this program. What is it you ask? It is a hands-on lab-type lesson where LHS Horticulture students learn about understory and native trees, which are small trees that live naturally under the canopy of a large tree needing part sun/shade. This type of small tree is well suited for many compact Lakewood yards which are near houses, sidewalks, and streets. Next, the students get to see and touch 2–4-year-old bare root seedling understory trees that are from 1-3 feet tall and learn how to carefully plant them in pots. A potted tree has a much better chance of survival than bare dry roots. Keep Lakewood Beautiful provides and delivers to LHS all the “ingredients” needed for this lab experience for the LHS Horticulture students. Students are offered to take one home if they are interested in caring for this baby tree. The rest are given away to the community at the annual Keep Lakewood Beautiful Earth Day and Great American Cleanup which was on April 30th meeting this year near city hall. We had great morning talking trees to the community and giving them away. A special note of thanks to LHS student Anthony Johnson, who kindly also volunteered before, during, and after the event and spoke to the attendees about what he learned, promoting trees.

We couldn’t do this without you! It takes all of us to build a community where we have a continual canopy of trees to enjoy. A big thank you all who have contributed to making this program possible this year. We gave away for free over 90 seedling trees (2 varieties: Chinese Dogwood and Serviceberry) that were potted by Lakewood High School Horticulture students under the expertise of the Horticulture teacher, Mrs. Shannon Snare. Thank you, Mrs. Snare (and previously Mr. Rathge), for your years of support in this partnership and making this fit annually into your curriculum. Keep Lakewood Beautiful purchases all the supplies needed for this annual classroom experience where students learn how to and then also actually plant bare root tree seedlings in pots. A thank you to Lakewood Garden Center who kindly donates the pots. An additional thank you to Sherwin Williams who kindly donates the tree label “stakes” (stir sticks). A big thank you LHS students for your help potting the trees!

Tree benefits: Trees provide us with beauty and many benefits: they help purify the air we breathe by absorbing pollutants and produce oxygen, increase property values, shade and cool our buildings and paved surfaces, reduce the amount of water and pollutants in sewer systems, provide habitat for birds and other wildlife, and foster safer, more sociable and attractive neighborhood environments.

The Keep Lakewood Beautiful (KLB) organization was initially created in September 1982 to promote civic involvement through public interest in the general improvement of the environment of Lakewood. It maintains an affiliation with Keep America Beautiful. The all-volunteer board initiates, plans and coordinates programs for litter prevention, solid waste reduction, recycling and green space beautification such as Earth Day, Great American Cleanup, Spring Humus Sale (on 5-14-22), over 50 Adopt-a-Spot Gardens, Beautiful Home Awards, and pop-up litter clean up events. For more information or to support the Keep Lakewood Beautiful organization see: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/keep-lakewood-beautiful/

If you are interested in specifically supporting trees in Lakewood (all of the above former tree positions have now been combined into the Lakewood Tree Advisory and Education Board (TAEB). https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/tree-advisory-and-education-board/

Marianne Quasebarth Usiak is a KLB Volunteer Alumni Board Member, former City of Lakewood Tree Task Force member, and a former KLB tree committee chair.