Dr. G's Ranger Round Up

Girls Track

May 13

What a great night for our GLC Championships. So many great things that happened. Our girls Team took 3rd overall. Our 4x2 Team of Kaydence, Mckenna, Elliott, Teeghan broke our School Record set back in 1985 with a 1:45.66 Our 4x1 Team of Kaydence, Aniya S, Elliott, Mckenna broke the Meet Record with a 50.98. Happy Birthday Aniya S. Kaydence and Aniya S took 2nd & 5th in the long jump. Jumps of 17-04.25 & 15-10.25. Anna W took 7th in discs with a PR 90-05. Gianna was 15th. Mckenna was 6th in the 100m & Aniya J 4th in 300mH with a PR 49.13. Anna D was 8th in the mile with a PR 5:43.40 & Julia K was 9th 5:47.40. Helen F was 7th in the 800 in a PR 2:31.06 & Mallory was 10th 2:37.78. Teeghan took 4th in the 200m with 26.65 & Mckenna was 8th 27.59. Josie K took 3rd in the 3200 with a PR 12:10.33 & Mae 9th with a PR 12:48.29 Teeghan also took 2nd in the 400 and broke the 60 second barrier going 59.07. Our 4x4 was 4th with a seasons best 4:14.57. Elliott, Kaydence, Helen R, Teeghan. All in all we are very proud of how hard each and everyone performed over these 2 days. Hard work paying off.

Baseball



May 11, Rangers/Parma



The weather stayed warm today but the bats went cold. No matter, strong pitching and defense carried the Lakewood Rangers to a 2-0 win over Parma at Lakewood Stadium. Shutout innings by Simon Gilchrist (2) Michael Klasa (3) and Colin McCrone (2) kept Parma off the board, with great help from shortstop Eli LaDue, who made three sparking defensive plays, including applying the tag on a throw from Aidan Maxwell, who cut down a runner attempting to steel second. To end the game, Eli ranged behind second, spun and fired a strike to first to nip the Parma runner and send a relived Ranger rooting section home happy. Lakewood scored early on first inning doubles by Luke Mason and Will Hyatt, followed by an Aidan Maxwell sacrifice fly. From that point on, neither team could punch across a run.



The Rangers finish 7-3 in the GLC West and stand at 11-9 overall. They play Olmsted Falls on Thursday (430) and Elyria Friday (7:00 pm), both at home. Tournament play starts Monday when the Rangers take on the winner of the Lorain Shaker Heights game. Lakewood has played a tough schedule and held up well. Onward.

May 4, Rangers/Normandy

Today—another cold, cloudy one-the Lakewood Rangers (5-3 GLC-W, 9-8 overall) warmed up their fans using an age-old formula—strong pitching, stout defense and timely hitting—to defeat Normandy 6-1 at Lakewood Stadium. Junior Luke Jablonowski did it all for the Rangers— 3 sparking defensive plays, 2 hits, 2 RBI and one scoreless inning. Sophomore Drew Jablonowski started and pitched three scoreless innings and was relieved by junior Simon Gilchrist who pitched two scoreless innings for the win in relief. Junior Colin McCrone closed for the Rangers. The depth of Lakewood's staff is paying off all the more as the season progresses. Defensively, sophomore Leo Soneson short-hoped an Invader chopper and turned in a nifty 5-3 DP (tagging the runner) to snuff out a potential 7th inning rally. Shortstop Eli LaDue and centerfielder Luke Mason made good plays at key times, and catcher Ben Jablonowski had another solid game behind the plate. Offensively, sophomore Aidan Maxwell chipped in with a double and two RBI, and Eli had two hits and scored two runs. It's always more fun to win than to lose. It's even more fun when so many players make positive contributions, and it is extra satisfying when your team is 100 percent from your community. (Go Guardians, but….) Good win for the guys from the 44107 today. Long Live Lakewood.

May 2, Rangers/Normandy

With Lakewood and Normandy tied at 5 in the bottom of the 6th, junior Luke Mason delivered a clutch two strike RBI single to give the Rangers a lead they would never relinquish. Senior Will Hyatt (pictured) then stepped to the plate and delivered the fatal blow, a heat seeking missile to the left center field wall that platted his second and third RBI. Mason Ivinskas knocked in the final run and Lakewood prevailed 9-5. Will had 4 hits and two doubles. Freshman Leo Soneson, and sophomore Aidan Maxwell had one RBI each. Junior 3rd Baseman Luke Jablonowski (pictured) made two stellar plays at 3rd, and catcher Ben Jablonowski was rock solid behind the plate. The Rangers played a steady defensive game. Will started and pitched 3 strong innings. Junior Colin McCrone relieved Will in the 4th, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Sophomore Michael Klassa pitched the final 2 1/3 and recorded the win. Great team win today-- congratulations to Coach Graves and his staff. Lakewood (4-3 GLC West, 8-8 overall) has held up pretty well playing a tough schedule (lost by 1 or 2 runs to Avon Lake, North Royalton, St Ed's, Elyria Catholic) and are hitting their stride. Rematch with Normandy tomorrow…Go Rangers!