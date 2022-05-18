A Celebration Of Daniel Thompson: Musical Performance By Drumplay To Benefit Northeastern Ohio Coalition For The Homeless

Lakewood Public Library is proud to support an evening of music to celebrate the life of poet Daniel Thompson with a performance by Drumplay on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Five O’Clock Lounge. The Five O’Clock Lounge is located at 11904 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107.

World music ensemble Drumplay has been performing for more than 30 years and played alongside Cuyahoga County’s first poet laureate Daniel Thompson. The group continues to celebrate his legacy with their Afro-Cuban, Jazz, Brazilian and Middle Eastern sounds.

Daniel Thompson was more than a poet, he was an anti-war activist who spoke out against discrimination and injustice and the failures of the prison system. Thompson continues to inspire others more than a decade after his death from leukemia in 2004.

Come celebrate the life of poet Daniel Thompson with this unique performance by Drumplay at the Five O’Clock Lounge in Lakewood on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. In the meantime, the works of both Daniel Thompson and Drumplay are available for checkout at the Lakewood Public Library. Visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org to reserve a copy, or call 216-226-8275.

This special program will benefit the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, which exists to eliminate the root causes of homelessness through organizing, advocacy, education, and street outreach. Visit neoch.org to learn more.