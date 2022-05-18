2022 Lakewood Kiwanis College Scholarship Recipients
Drum roll please.....
Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2022 recipients for this year’s graduating high school seniors. The following 15 graduates are being awarded 14 $10,000 and 1 $5000 for vocational, for their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities.
This scholarship fund is funded thru the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Golf Outing and Annual Scarecrow Festival were just two of our major fundraisers. New this year is our Swing Dance on May 27.
The winners of the 2022Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are:
CONGRATULATIONS TO
Clemens, Cale M Lakewood HS
Condosta, Mia. Lakewood HS
Elhachdani Amal A Lakewood HS
Henrikson Mollie Lakewood HS
Hirsch Abigail M Lakewood HS
Hunt Collin A Lakewood HS
McGann Teeghan Lakewood HS
McIntire Lucy A Lakewood HS
Pilgrim Amy M Lakewood HS
Russell Alexandria M Lakewood HS
Schmidt Sophie I St Joseph Academy
Shields Julia A Lakewood HS
Sinagra Nate A Holy Name HS
Twardesy Joseph M Lakewood HS
Wilhelmy Inga J Lakewood HS
The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and last year we celebrated 100 years of service. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club’s at Grant, Horace Mann, and Family Life B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson. #KidsNeedKiwanis
Anna Bacho
Member of Lakewood Kiwanis