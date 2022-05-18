2022 Lakewood Kiwanis College Scholarship Recipients

Drum roll please.....

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2022 recipients for this year’s graduating high school seniors. The following 15 graduates are being awarded 14 $10,000 and 1 $5000 for vocational, for their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities.

This scholarship fund is funded thru the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Golf Outing and Annual Scarecrow Festival were just two of our major fundraisers. New this year is our Swing Dance on May 27.

The winners of the 2022Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are:

CONGRATULATIONS TO

Clemens, Cale M Lakewood HS

Condosta, Mia. Lakewood HS

Elhachdani Amal A Lakewood HS

Henrikson Mollie Lakewood HS

Hirsch Abigail M Lakewood HS

Hunt Collin A Lakewood HS

McGann Teeghan Lakewood HS

McIntire Lucy A Lakewood HS

Pilgrim Amy M Lakewood HS

Russell Alexandria M Lakewood HS

Schmidt Sophie I St Joseph Academy

Shields Julia A Lakewood HS

Sinagra Nate A Holy Name HS

Twardesy Joseph M Lakewood HS

Wilhelmy Inga J Lakewood HS

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and last year we celebrated 100 years of service. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, K Kids Club’s at Grant, Horace Mann, and Family Life B&A Care at Harrison and Emerson. #KidsNeedKiwanis