100th Anniversary Celebration: Lakewood League Of Women Voters Awards Six Scholarships To Future Community Pillars

The Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland is pleased to announce the awarding of six $1,000 Mary Warren Impact Scholarships. The awards are presented to Lakewood High School Seniors based on community service, an essay on democracy, and a plan of continuing education.

Created in 2020, the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship has now awarded $11,000 to Lakewood High School graduating seniors. Mary Warren’s impact can be seen in the affordable senior housing that we have here in Lakewood. She testified before Congress on the lack of housing for our senior citizens, a need that she recognized and acted on through her work as a social worker and League member.

At the first Celebration of Voting at Lakewood High School on Thursday, May 12, the Lakewood League of Women Voters awarded scholarships to Kellyn Schalk Donahoe, Sophia Eleanor Gutierrez, Emma Hart, Teegahn Rose McGann, Reka Dagny Sundem, and Nawad H. Yared. This years’s winning essays about ‘How can our federal, state, and local governments better provide basic human needs?’ impressed the League judges with insight into housing, food, climate, education and friendship. Please watch this space for the full printing of the winning essays later this year.

The Lakewood Chapter is celebrating 100 years of empowering voters and defending democracy and is planning several other community events to recognize this occasion. Please plan to join us on July 20 at the Lakewood Public Library to view Iron Jawed Angels and discuss the history of voting. To join the Lakewood League, please visit https://www.lwvgreatercleveland.org/