Starr Gazer

MAY

ARIES: The Ram’s money house is shining this month…maybe spend a little extra on Mom…your luck behind the scenes couldn’t be better…you’ve got the initiative, go for it

TAURUS: You finally come out of that Bull Pen for the whole world to see, maybe a new look, change that appearance to something out of your comfort zone, your social circle also widens

GEMINI: What the Twins are working on behind the scenes is getting you a second look from your higher-ups, take that bonus, & buy Mom flowers, double the pleasure-double the gratitude

CANCER: The Crab’s associations are where you shine…the foreign emphasis is still strong, use your intuition, opportunities abound for you, capitalize on them, you’re everyone’s mom

LEO: The Lion/Lioness is no stranger to shining in the public eye, after all, you are King/Queen & you own it, good luck comes to you from other people’s money, get something flashy for mom

VIRGO: If you’re on the personals don’t be afraid to check out foreign shores, you might find someone who fancies your garden & herbs as much as you do, bake something organic for mom

LIBRA: You’re shining in the 8th house of other people’s money; health & service is where your benefits come from this month…take that surplus & get something for mom that shouts artistic

SCORPIO: The Scorpion is keeping his relationships under tight wraps this month, although the child in you comes out to play & you decide to take a risk, & have some fun for the world to see

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur is getting its health back, & with that, you’re giving back to the Universe, don’t forget mom as your bow & arrow this month is pointing right at home & hearth

CAPRICORN: Time for a little fun, all work & no play makes the Goat boring, it’s your month to get out in the community & mingle amongst the other playful souls, put the business aside

AQUARIUS: Home & money are where your futuristic self is benefiting this month, mom may just go for that new-fangled gismo you discovered on your journey to the cosmos, light it up

PISCES: You’ve been granted some Luck with Jupiter in Pisces in your first house, invite the school of fish over to celebrate Mom, the whole neighborhood will know where Fantasy Island is

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com