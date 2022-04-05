Do you wonder what life is like under the sea? Then explore Oceans of Possibility during the Lakewood Public Library’s summer reading challenge.

Choose the books you want to read and come into the library once a week to collect stickers. Whenever you read one book or read for twenty minutes, log each title in your reading record or online. Read thirty hours if you are a student entering sixth through twelfth grade and check in every ten hours you complete.

If you check in your thirtieth book, ten hours, or thirty hours of reading by Monday, August 15, 2022, you will receive a final reward.

Register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org. or in person starting Friday, May 13, 2022