Mayor's Corner: Building A Good Year For Lakewood

Lakewood is a city full of history. We value the sense of place that our avenues of century homes provide and the walkable scale of our main streets that were laid out in the streetcar era. Our community strives to honor our historic fabric by preserving its character in existing buildings whenever possible and by encouraging new development to incorporate elements of the historic surroundings while acknowledging that contemporary trends also have a place in our city. But perhaps the most successful impact we can have on preserving Lakewood’s historic character is through taking older buildings with great bones and strong foundations and adapting them to contemporary uses before they fall too far into disrepair to be saved.

There has been significant conversation about the role that the Curtis Block building can play in the redevelopment of the former Lakewood Hospital site. This is an important discussion to have, and as the development plans continue to be fine-tuned, I will have more to say on this in the future. But in this column, I want to highlight how Lakewood has done a great job of partnering with developers recently on projects that breathe new life into older buildings. Currently, there are multiple major projects in development, under construction, or recently completed that advance our city’s commitment to historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Here are a few great examples of those.

The Cove Community Center: The City of Lakewood was thrilled to open this new community asset to the public just a few weeks ago. The project transformed the former Cove United Methodist Church (built in 1969) into the new home of our Human Services programming for seniors, youth, early childhood, and more. The project preserved the beauty of the church while refitting it to serve Lakewood’s evolving needs in human services and community space.

The former Bi-Rite on Madison: Construction is now underway at the corner of Madison and Robin in a project led by developer Jim Miketo. The vacant former Bi-Rite store, built over 100 years ago, is being revitalized to include a mix of first floor retail, including a coffee shop, with office and business space on the second and third floors. In a nod to its surroundings in the Birdtown Historic District, the development will be called “The Nest.”

St. James School and Rectory: Oster Services, a custom construction group that has been looking for new space for several years, is renovating these structures and will move once construction is complete. This growing Lakewood company wanted to stay in our city, and is excited to do so while also preserving two beautiful historic structures. In addition, Allied Enterprises Inc. will be relocating from Westlake into the building, bringing more economic growth to Lakewood.

Trinity Lutheran Church: This 100-year-old former church at the corner of Detroit and West Clifton will celebrate its centennial with a transformation into a mix of housing and small business space. Scalish Construction was selected through a City of Lakewood RFP to develop the site, and will move its own business offices into the site. The project also received an award of $849,000 in historic tax credits from the State of Ohio.

The Phantasy Theatre and Mack Products: At the intersection of Detroit and Hird, developers Daniel Budish and Betsy Figgie are transforming the former Phantasy Theatre and adjacent Mack Products buildings into Studio West 117. This multi-million development is focused on providing “a hub for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ ecosystem,” including turning the Mack Products building into a fitness and wellness space (“The Fieldhouse”) and the Theatre into an multi-faceted entertainment center with additional retail space on the first floor.

All of these exciting projects will help to continue Lakewood’s status as a historic place that is full of character while also adding new vitality to buildings that were in need of a future purpose and some renewed energy.