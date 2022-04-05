Making A Difference - One Note, One Bridge At A Time

Over 3 years ago, one person’s love of the world's people put her on a course to save lives; in one of the most simple, yet beautiful ways: handwritten notes of love and inspiration.

Starting with the Black River Bridge, Brook Park Bridge, and then the Lorain Bridge, she would leave notes of love, encouragement, and affirmation tied or taped to the bridges that were far too often used by people committing or attempting to commit suicide by jumping. There are notes all along the bridges where someone might stop and read them, and hopefully...think.

That is how my wife and I stumbled onto this story. We thought we discovered them on an afternoon walk over the Hilliard Bridge. As I posted the photos people started to chime in that "there is a woman who does this regularly. I think it has something to do with the young woman that jumped a couple years ago.” And then, "Her name is Jen Stross and she has been doing it for some time.” So I contacted this Lakewood High School Graduate and met her at the historic Hilliard Bridge.

What I found out says so much about both the person and the problem she was trying to address, keeping anyone who is desperate and lost alive, long enough to think it through one more time. By reading “You are loved,” “It is often darkest before dawn” and others, Jen is making a difference. With Suicide Prevention numbers sprinkled throughout, each note is done by hand on cards of various colors that attract and pull you in.

You think it may sound silly, but studies have shown that if you can distract a person set on suicide, it opens a pathway for reasoning to come in. NO ONE wants to die-- some people just need a reason to continue. And the sad fact is that the trend is going up, not down. And what we have been doing is really not working, so why not? Besides, it already has a track record of working! One man, we will call Dave, contacted her after reading a message and deciding not to jump. Today he is living a good life and keeps in contact with Jen. Other friends work with her on and off, whose lives have also been touched by suicide.

She constantly checks on the messages and makes sure they are not a huge problem. They are affixed with "Tie Straps" as a temporary yet deliberate installation as to not deface the bridge. The amount used, and the care to keep the messages in place turn the “installation” into an amazing “art” project of love and life.

Jen Stross, you inspire. Thank you for taking the time to care, and for your continued dedication, it is working!