LHS Mock Trial Team Competes In Virtual Courtroom

The Lakewood High School Mock Trial Team competed this spring in the 2021-2022 Ohio High School Mock Trial competition, which is sponsored by the OCLRE (Ohio Center for Law Related Education). Each fall high school teams from around the state prepare a trial based on a case created by a panel of judges, lawyers, and staff. This year's case was State of Buckeye ex rel Fitzpatrick v. DeBier, which involved a restaurant owner seeking damages against the state, claiming that her restaurant was forced to close due to regulations put in place during the pandemic.

Lakewood's team worked diligently on the case materials as they organized strategy and legal arguments.

The Prosecution team was led by Leah Campbell and Zoey Serna. The two Prosecution witnesses were played by Edie Barcelona as Hollis Fitzpatrick, and Avelyn Cleary as Phoenix.

The Defense team consisted of attorneys Cameron Wereb and Chaiya Herberger. The Defense witnesses were played by Parker Toms as Ellis, and Delano Yeung as Riley.

Liam Yeung and Yasmine Elhachdani worked overtime as bailiff and timekeeper for both teams. Their contribution was invaluable as they helped each team to compete smoothly.

The students worked hard for over three months, on their own, to prepare for this competition. They conducted a thorough trial, and impressed the judges with their preparation, questions, and arguments.

Outstanding Attorney was awarded to Cameron Wereb, while Edie Barcelona, Parker Toms, and Delano Yeung were each given Outstanding Witness awards.

The 2022 Lakewood Team was led by teacher/moderator Mr. Joseph Lobozzo, with assistance from local attorneys Amelia Leonard, Dan Shields, and Peter Soldato. The moderators are especially proud of this year's team, as the students had to prepare and try the case online. They met the challenge of combining law and technology.

The mock trial team is open to all Lakewood High Students. The team encourages everyone to join them next year, including those who participated in Middle School Mock Trial at Harding and Garfield middle schools.

Lakewood parent and local attorney Dan Shields is a Mock Trial advisor.