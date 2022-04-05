Lakewood High School Class Of 2023 Hosting Senior Citizens Dance

The Lakewood High School Class of 2023 is hosting a senior citizens dance on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Lakewood High School in the Cafeteria.

The dance, titled "The Golden Prom," is from 6:00-8:30 PM. Residents age 65 plus are welcome to attend and enjoy music from their generation.

There is a cost of $10 per person as this is a fundraiser for the LHS Class of 2023. Guests can enjoy music, dancing, coffee, tea, and light refreshments. Guests can purchase tickets at the door or by calling Lakewood Recreation at 216-529-4081.

Lakewood High School is ADA compliant and guests are to enter at Door 35 (off Franklin Blvd). Students and staff will be outside of the building in order to assist guests and direct parking.

We hope members of the senior community consider coming to this fun event and enjoy an evening of music from their past!