In Memory Of Jan Soeder

H2O, the “Help to Others” youth service organization recently received a very generous donation from the estate of Jan Soeder, in honor of our friend and board member, that will make a lasting impact on the program. This gift is not only emotionally significant to our entire H2O community, past and present, but it will enhance our ability to provide high quality service learning well into the future. We will continue to be reminded of what a thoughtful and kind friend Jan was to youth and to H2O.

When Jan retired from Lakewood City Schools as Assistant Superintendent, she volunteered to help conduct a series of strategic planning sessions to guide H2O through a period of financial uncertainty and leadership transition. One of the outcomes of those sessions was the formation of the H2O Advisory Council, which she served for many years. She shared wisdom about youth development, fundraising, and connecting to stakeholders in Lakewood. Her advocacy meant a great deal to the program. She cultivated respect and admiration wherever she went, and it was an honor to experience the rewards that were realized by her deep commitment to H2O.

Although she had countless admirable qualities, it was her sense of purpose that I recall most vividly. Certainly, she had sharp leadership skills– she was decisive, practical, insightful, and knowledgeable. Yet, when faced with any decision, above all other considerations, Jan asked, “What does this mean for children?” She was attentive to the big picture of our city and schools, but always remained focused on the fundamental question about the well-being of children as her guiding principle.

When I heard that Jan had passed away, I personally grieved the loss of someone I admired and I grieved for our community, because we lost a treasure. Her gift is a reminder of what she spent her life working to ensure– that children have the opportunity to grow into their fullest potential. She sowed the seeds for the next generation of compassionate citizens through her career, her work in the community throughout her retirement, and through generous gifts to youth-serving organizations she cared about. H2O is fully resolved to pay tribute to Jan’s legacy by applying her contributions, personal and financial, to continue to touch the hearts and minds of youth in Lakewood.

