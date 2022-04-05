How Local Agriculture Is Affected By National Law, The Farm Bill

Organic, local, and regenerative farming practices, as opposed to large-scale monocropping operations and factory farms, provide a different kind of life force to ourselves and the planet. Access to these foods and access to land to grow these foods are important facets to a more holistic and sustainable landscape.

Last month, I attended a farm conference put on by Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association in hopes of finding some new local restaurant suppliers, as well as quenching my curiosity about how the local organic farm community grows and works together.

Almost every state has their own organic farming association, and each will operate a little differently. At Ohio's annual conference, local farmers are provided resources, such as research on different growing methods, grant possibilities, and niche seminars from peers and experts in their respective fields. Seminars were available to learn about growing outdoor mushrooms, the developments of a successful you-pick veggie CSA (where members hand-pick their own veggies each week from the farm), and the stresses and coping mechanisms that small farmers face and utilize respectively, amongst many others.

Other major topics of discussion were actions toward changes involving the upcoming Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill was created during the Great Depression and provided subsidies to farmers for crops and livestock that were deemed essential by the government. Subsidies went toward milk, beef, pork, chicken, corn, soy, wheat, cotton, sugar, and tobacco. The farm bill also allocated funds toward food assistance.

This bill has remained in effect since the Great Depression and is updated about every five years. Since its creation, not much has changed. The most notable changes have been the removal of tobacco, and in the most recent bill, the addition of cannabis. Consistently, dairy has received a large share of support over the years through dairy promotion and research, dairy buy-back programs, and dairy margin coverage programs.

What do these programs all look like in practice?

The dairy buy-back program started in the late 70's, and in the 80's low-income families started becoming familiar with the term "government cheese."

Milk has a short shelf-life, and so to keep dairy farms from experiencing losses, the government would buy back unsold dairy and turn it into cheese, which was then stored in refrigerated warehouses around the country. In the 80s, this cheese was handed out in 5-lb packages and used as food assistance.

While the program was cut shortly after the release of the cheese, it continues privately to this day. Through the Farm Bill's dairy donation programs, these cheeses can continue to go back to people in need of food assistance.

Using what would otherwise be food waste to feed hungry people is not a bad deal, right?

When considering the funding that has gone into and continues to go into dairy promotion and research, some have a more holistic take on who is really benefitting from all this dairy industry upkeep.

Lobbyists have long had their input in political decision-makings and legislation around dairy. The potential for biased research is much greater when promotion and research are lumped into the same category, as they are in the Farm Bill:

The research and promotion funded by this bill helped inform the food pyramids many of us relied on for our nutrition information growing up, and it created the dairy for healthy bones commercials that many of us were inundated with over the years. In the US, we are led to believe that dairy is necessary for our daily health, yet countries around the globe consuming little to no dairy have gotten along that way for centuries. China, a country that has 4.35 times the population of the US, consumes a minor fraction of our intake per capita. India, with about 4 times the population of the US, consumes less than half of our intake per capita. The United States consistently consumes the most dairy globally, and when considering ourselves the third most populous country in the world, our farming practices have a more significant impact on the planet. In Ohio, 113,630 dairy cows are housed in just 41 facilities. The larger the farming operations, the more challenging it is to manage waste sustainably and responsibly, and the more challenging it is to provide ethical living conditions for animals.

Can you imagine funding going instead toward commercials about the benefits of composting for healthy soil, or promoting oats and lentils, which also nourish the soil? What if it went toward mycelium, which can be used as innovative building materials, clothing fibers, and plastic alternatives? How about algae, an eater of waste materials that can be turned into fuel and material alternatives?

The general consensus of the ecological conference-goers was that better allocation of funds was needed toward small farmers and away from industrial farming operations.

Other facets of the farm bill and general policy updates that entered conversations throughout the conference included land access to new farmers and especially farmers of color, better funding toward regenerative and sustainable agriculture, better laws around animal protection and wellness, and more accurate guidelines for organic farming certifications.

If you ever have interest in getting involved in the bigger policies behind where food comes from, it's worth supporting/getting involved with your local organic farming association. More sources below:

What is the Farm Bill? https://sustainableagriculture.net/our-work/campaigns/fbcampaign/what-is-the-farm-bill/

How the US Ended Up With Warehouses Full of 'Government Cheese' https://www.history.com/news/government-cheese-dairy-farmers-reagan

19 Organic Food Organizations and Businesses Working to Protect Consumers and the Global Environment https://foodtank.com/news/2015/09/nineteen-organic-food-organizations-and-businesses-working-to-protect-cons/

Ohio’s Concentrated Animal Feeding Facilities: A Review of Statewide Manure Management and Phosphorus Applications in the Western Lake Erie Watershed https://theoec.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Manure-Report.pdf

Stuffed and Starved by Raj Patel https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/127985/stuffed-and-starved-by-raj-patel/

Emily Kichler is a cook and clothier with a passion for creating more ecologically harmonious and sustainable systems.