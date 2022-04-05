History Club: Amish And Mennonite Heritage Center



Eighteen engaged, intellectually curious Lakewood High School History Club students visited the Amish and Mennonite Heritage Center in Berlin, Ohio today, the highlight of which was a 10 foot by 265 foot circular mural, called Behalt (meaning to keep, hold remember). This pictorial rendering of Amish-Mennonite history, one characterized early on by brutal oppression (torture/burning at the stake) at the hands of European State-Church regimes, took 14 years for Heinz Gaulgul to research and paint.



In order to live true to their faith without harsh persecution, the Anabaptists were forced to migrate across Europe, some into Russia, and across the Atlantic to North America, including to several counties in Ohio.



Our students learned the basic religious tenets of the Anabaptists—also including the Hutterites—as well as the details of their journey to our country and elsewhere. Our guide was well-informed and engaging, soliciting and answering questions with an inviting demeanor.

Of course, no field trip would be complete without lunch, and the Amish Door in Wilmot came through. The Buffet was a big hit (surprisingly, no one fell asleep on the way home) but the Fudge Brownie Delight probably won the day. On top of all of that, our bus driver—Jim—was top notch. He brought each of our kids a small jam/peanut butter jar, and was a de facto tour guide on on trip—he know all about tractors, horses, manure spreaders, etc.



Special thanks to the Lakewood Ranger Education Foundation for the grant that paid for our transportation. Kudos to our students who embraced this opportunity, asked great questions, and helped make today a wonderful experience for their teacher and fellow students. When both the bus driver and the museum hosts go out of their way to compliment your students, you know they are something special.



Long Live Lakewood