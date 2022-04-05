Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Baseball And Softball

Baseball

April 29 Rangers vs. Lake Catholic

Although Friday Night Under the Lights is the best high school baseball event in Northeast Ohio, tonights 6-5 win over Lake Catholic took excitement to a whole other level. When senior Will Hyatt singled in junior Colin McCrone with the winning run in the 8th, it concluded an epic performance by Will, who had three hits, three RBI and was the winning pitcher in relief. (Colin had reached second on a perfect bunt by Luke Jablonowski.) Yet, the single most impressive at bat was by junior Luke Mason (pictured). With the Rangers down 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Luke, down to his last strike, fouled off 3 tough pitches before ripping a triple into the left field corner. Then, coming in cold off the bench, pinch hitter sophomore Andrew Krankowski jumped on the first pitch, delivering a clutch single that tied the game. Mason, Luke Jablonowski, Simon Gilchrist and Hyatt pitched for the Rangers, who as usual, enjoyed the support of a boisterous student section. Will, Luke and Frank had the most vital hits, but this was a total them effort. Freshman Leo Soneson got a hit in his first ever variety at bat, Ben Jablonowki and Aidan Maxwell sparked rallies with hits, and Mason Ivinskas worked a key walk to set up Hyatt's game winner. Defensively, Eii LaDue turned a rally killing double play, and Ben blocked many potential pitches at key times. Congratulations to Coach Graves, his staff and the entire squad on a thrilling, never say die come from behind win over a good Lake Catholic team. Our guys never lost their poise or focus, and richly deserved this win. Long Live Lakewood.

April 27 Rangers vs. Buckeye

In a total team effort, the Lakewood Rangers Baseball squad defeated Buckeye 4-0, behind strong defense, pitching and timely hitting. Will Hyatt pitched three scoreless innings, following by two scoreless innings each by Luke Jablonowski and Simon Gilcrist. The Ranger defense was near flawless, led by shortstop Eli LaDue, who turned a difficult 1-6-3 double play and made several other fine plays. Center fielder Emmett Frantz played his usual fine center field, and Colin McCrone was solid at second base. The unsung defense star, though, was catcher Ben Jablonowki, who was a flawless receiver, making at least 5 key blocks of wood be wild pitches. The Rangers offense was sparked int he bottom of the 3rd when Eli LaDue doubled with a runner on first, and Mason Ivinskas (pictured) platted two runs with a single down the 3rd base line. Lucas Winters doubled in Luke Mason in the 4th. The Rangers tacked on an insurance run in the 6th when Ben Jablonowski tripped in Emmett Frantz (who had stolen second pinch running for GH Aidan Maxwell, who had coaxed a walk. Defeating a strong Bucks team (rematch tomorrow at Buckeye) after a 4-3 win over traditional power Amherst should give the Rangers momentum going into he second half of the season. Congratulation to Coach Graves, his staff, and the entire squad.

April 22 Rangers vs. Amherst Comets

Enduring a difficult schedule and some tough, close losses (4-3 to St Ed, 5-4 Holy Name) the Lakewood Rangers showed mental toughness tonight, defeating the always strong Amherst Comets, 4-3 at Lakewood Stadium. Sophomore Drew Jablonowski pitched five solid innings for the Rangers, who trailed 3-0 until a 4th inning rally featuring a key hits by senior Will Hyatt and junior Luke Mason, and an RBI single by senior Lucas Winters. Next inning started when junior Luke Jablonowski walked on a 3-2 pitch (Luke made no less than 3 outstanding plays at third). Eli LaDue—who made a terrific play at short- sacrificed Luke to second, who then took third on a ringing single by junior Mason Ivinskas. Will Hyatt's sacrifice fly scored Mason and the Rangers had their first lead. Junior Simon Gilcrest started the 6th and proceeded to pitch 2 dominant innings, retiring all six batters.

Great team win tonight.

Softball

April 29 Rangers vs Lutheran West

Senior night is not so much about winning, although it's a nice touch. (The Lakewood Rangers Softball team took care of that, with a 5 inning run rule victory over Lutheran West) The game is as much a celebration as a contest—a celebration of commitment, persistence, family and the love of the sport. Congratulations and good luck to Addison Miller, Inga Wilhelmy, Alesha Hanna-Kotula and Mia Condosta. They are program builders that stuck with a program that was in free fall during their freshman year and got quashed by Covid the next year. They deserve the success they are experiencing under Coach Yousko and his dedicated, knowledgeable assistant coaches.



Inga started the game today and pitched 4 quality innings before being relieved by sophomore Mia Carroll-Greeves. Fittingly, Inga, Mia, Addy and Hannah all had hits and were big contributors today. But their contributions will long outlive their relatively brief time in purple and gold. They endured an abysmal season, a lost season and came back stronger than ever.

April 23 Rangers vs Parma, Rangers vs Valley Forge

Like many Saturdays, today the North Lot was the center of the Lakewood Rangers Softball world. With Beno Burgers on the grill, fans from all generations (grandparents to younger siblings), and finally some nice weather, the stage was set for the most organic event in sports—a match up of community teams. Happily, the home team prevailed twice—12-1 and 17-7 over Parma and Valley Forge respectively.

Junior Pitcher Jordan Rossen won the first game, and had multiple hits on the day. Sophomore Mia Carroll-Greeves won game two, and was also a force at the plate. Inga Wilhelmy (pictured) hit a homer and had key RBI hits. Grace Hart, Charlotte Beno, Addison Miller, Mia Condosta, Alesha Hanna-Kotula, Annette Doren and Lauren Barber contributed hits and scored runs. It was a total team effort today.

The hits were fun to watch, as were some stellar defensive plays (Alesha at short, Charlotte picking off a runner at first). The pitchers both overcame a couple of errors and some strong Patriot at-bats—it was good to see mental toughness in a sport and at a position where it matters considerably. When the Rangers were down 6-4 in game two, no heads were hung, the squad roared back right away.

Hat's off to Coach Yusko, his staff and the players for staying focused and giving great effort.

Speaking of "hats off"—it was great to see our New Athletic Director (as of 8/1/22) Mr. Rob Slone in attendance sporting purple and gold but, unfortunately for the top of his head, no hat. No matter, it's great to have Mr Slone back in the Ranger fold and witnessing one of our most special occasions—Softball Saturday.

Thanks to the parents, coaches and players who have created a competitive yet fun family Saturday special atmosphere. Long Live Lakewood.