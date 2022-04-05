Celebrate National Photography Month At The Library

May is National Photography Month and Lakewood Public Library has programming to celebrate all month long. From early photography to celebrity portraits and smartphone snaps, we will explore the history and artistry of photography.

Staff from the George Eastman Museum in New York will be presenting the World of Daguerreotypes via Zoom in our Main Library Auditorium or on your home computer. Drawing inspiration from R. J. Palacio’s book "Pony," learn about the history and art of photography and the early processing of daguerreotypes. Patrons ages 10 and older can join us on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Adults and families are welcome. Registration is required. Register at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or by calling (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.

Renowned portrait photographer Abe Frajndlich is known for his celebrity portraits and striking creative style. He will discuss his upcoming book "Seventyfive at Seventyfive" on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium. This book covers his storied career and includes some of his favorite photos including portraits of Dennis Hopper, Jack Lemmon and Miles Davis, along with breathtaking shots of landscapes and architectural structures.

Photography professor and Lakewood resident Dave Thum will guide you through the History of Photography: From Silver to Sensors on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium. Learn how to identify the types of images in your own family photo collection. Meet the inventors of this medium and see examples of daguerreotypes, tintypes and stereoscope images. This program is open to patrons ages 10 and older. Adults and families are welcome.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on library news, programs and events.