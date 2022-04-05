Arbor Day Surprise

Third-graders across the District received a special gift on today’s 150th anniversary of Arbor Day as each took home a white dogwood seedling for planting. The seedlings were provided by the Arbor Day Foundation and paid for courtesy of longtime Lakewood resident Ed Denk, who had an Arbor Day tradition of planting a new tree with his two daughters when they were young Lincoln Elementary students. Denk saihd he was inspired by the Most Distinguished Tree contest sponsored by the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Observer. Pictured are students at Lincoln receiving there seedlings.