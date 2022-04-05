34th Annual Sale On The Grounds

Members of the Lakewood Historical Society have been busy preparing for their annual sale scheduled for May 12 - 15.



Historic Nicholson House, located across from St. Edward's High School, is filled to the brim with antiques, collectibles and decorative and personal items; tents set up in our yard offer a huge selection of kitchen and craft items, toys, games, sporting goods, tools, electronics, and lawn, garden and picnic items. Prices start at just one dollar and there is something for everyone - from mason jars and kitchen items to costume jewelry to sterling silver and framed artwork. Set aside plenty of time to shop as not only is the Nicholson House filled, so is a 20’ x 70’ tent and several smaller tents on the grounds.



This is the perfect place to outfit a new house or apartment or find a special vintage piece to add to your collection. Our great deals get even better on Sunday, when everything except the Antiques Room is half price. Even gamblers don’t wait till Sunday, though—they won’t risk it!



On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13 & 14, the grounds open for shopping at 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

On Sunday, May 15, sale hours are noon to 3 p.m.



If you’ve shopped this sale before, no doubt it’s already on your calendar. If you’ve never been to this sale, make a point to come. This is one event you don’t want to miss!