Walter Named First Director Of Community And District Activities, Will Step Down As LHS Principal

Lakewood High School Principal Mark Walter has been named Lakewood City Schools’ first Director of Community and District Activities, a new position focused on aligning the District’s co-curricular and recreational offerings and expanding programming to meet the needs of the community and students. The Board of Education approved Walter’s appointment at a special meeting this morning.

Walter will be charged with evaluating and improving all areas of athletics and recreation and creating a strategic plan focused on elevating the District’s programming in both areas. He will work to foster positive and productive relationships with the City of Lakewood and other organizations as it pertains to assuring sustainability of community recreational resources.

As Director of Community and District Activities, Walter will oversee the Athletic Director, Coordinator of Community Recreation and Education, and the Civic Auditorium manager and their operations. As a director, Walter will be a member of the Superintendent’s Cabinet so as to ensure a seamless collaboration between athletics and recreation and the operations of the district as a whole.

Walter has served as principal of his alma mater since 2018, and has deep administrative experience as well as significant community service experience. He joined the District in 1998 as a science and language arts teacher. He eventually landed in leadership roles as an elementary principal, and middle school assistant principal and principal. He served 11 years as principal of Garfield Middle School before moving to the high school. Walter begins his new position Aug. 1.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to connect our recreation and interscholastic athletics and to grow our K-12 programs into a comprehensive Lakewood Ranger athletics community,” Walter said. “I am also thrilled to be working more closely with the Civic Auditorium and supporting the incredible performing arts programs that have long been a source of Lakewood pride."

Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki is confident Walter is the right person for the job.

“When we began interviewing for this new position in the district, it became apparent that Mark Walter should be the first Director of Community and District Activities for the Lakewood City Schools. Mark’s years of experience and service to not only the schools but our community give him first-hand knowledge of how we can continue to grow our recreation, athletic and educational programs,” Superintendent Niedzwiecki said.

The move for Walter comes with some bittersweet feelings about leaving his principal days behind.

"Serving as the LHS principal has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Walter said. “Leaving the dedicated and hardworking staff, the remarkable students and the supportive parents will be extremely hard for me personally and professionally. However, I know that Lakewood High School will continue to be a great place to work and learn because of the community of people I have had the pleasure to work with."

