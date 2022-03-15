Volunteers Needed For LCAC’s Spring Cleaning Supplies Distribution

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation (LCAC) will be having its first in-person event since 2019 in mid-May.

When the pandemic first began, LCAC, like so many organizations, had to find a different way to help Lakewood families without hosting our twice-yearly food drives or our spring cleaning drive.

In lieu of food drives, LCAC distributed $50 Giant Eagle gift cards to 300 families twice in 2020 and three times in 2021. In addition, we hosted a drive-thru diaper drive in 2020.

LCAC, also known as the “food drive people” switches gears every May to help provide cleaning supplies and hygiene items for Lakewood families in need. This drive is especially appreciated by the recipients as cleaning supplies and toiletries cannot be purchased with SNAP or WIC benefits.

And, now that the COVID numbers are decreasing, LCAC will be hosting a Spring Cleaning Drive on Saturday, May 14 at 9 a.m. in the back parking lot of the Masonic Temple, located at 15300 Detroit Road in Lakewood.

In an effort to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort level, this short event will take place entirely outdoors (rain or shine) and masks are optional for all volunteers.

So… on May 14th please come help us with this important event! Volunteers of all ages are always welcome at LCAC events and there is a job for everyone to do as these much-needed cleaning supplies are sorted and then delivered these to Lakewood families.

If interested in helping LCAC’s effort, visit our website at www.LCAC.info or find our Facebook under “Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation” for more details.

Sara Crawford is a long-time Lakewood resident and a recent journalism graduate from Kent State.