The Lakewood Ranger Purple & Gold Classic Tournament – The Start Of A New Tradition!

For the 3rd straight year the youth basketball tournament that highlights 5th graders from each elementary school in Lakewood was in danger of once again being cancelled.

Realizing its importance and the impact and energy this event creates for our participants, the Lakewood Recreation Department decided to take ownership, revitalize and revamp the former tournament and established the Lakewood Ranger Purple & Gold Classic.

This past weekend, the culmination of months long practices, organization and community support saw a day-long event that surpassed everyone’s expectations. Played in the Lakewood High School gym, teams representing Emerson, Grant, Harrison, Hayes, Horace Mann, Lincoln and Roosevelt competed in a single elimination bracket to claim the Commissioner’s Cup.

The first game tipped off at 8:30am, but players, coaches, parents and spectators began descending on the high school campus as early as 8:00am. To keep the masses energized the Lakewood Athletic Boosters had its concession stand in full swing in the cafeteria throughout the day.

In lieu of an entrance fee, donations were collected at the doors of toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, diapers and more, that were delivered to the Lakewood Community Service Center – over three van loads!!

All games were competitive, the crowd’s enthusiasm and school spirit was evident throughout the day reaching its pinnacle in the championship game that was played at 2:00pm between Emerson and Hayes Elementary Schools. When the final buzzer sounded, Emerson claimed the inaugural championship and was presented the Commissioner’s Cup by Community Recreation & Education Commissioners Joe Stolitza, Tom Zigman and Bill Fraunfelder, to display at their school until next year.

Already we are planning for next year, April 8th, 2023 once again in the Lakewood High School Gymnasium. We thank all of our participants, volunteer coaches, game day staff, concessions stand workers, custodial staff, principals and fans for the atmosphere this past weekend.

One person said it best, “This is what school spirit is and feels like. Being here to support, cheer and enjoy an event that focuses on these kids is the greatest feeling to be a part of.”

Leslie Krogman is the Coordinator of Community Recreation & Education Department for Lakewood City Schools.