Lakewood Historical Society will host Pop Up! Hobby Shop on April 21-23, 2022, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 13314 Detroit Avenue.

The Historical Society has quite a collection for collectors. There is something for everyone from crafters to professional photographers. We have a mini-quilting shop at prices that cannot be beat, a photography collection that could be in a museum and enough trains to span a city block.

Textiles - in every color of the rainbow from remnants to full bolts, silk to wool and everything in between. Sought-after designer prints from Windham, Dear Stella, Andover and Kaffee Fassett. Several machines and many accessories including: Pfaff feet, knitting items, books, patterns, buttons, trims and additional craft items including wreaths, ribbons and papercraft.

The photography collection showcases over 20 brands including Minolta, Kodak, Nikon, Mamiya, Olympus, Polaroid, Pentax and Argus to name a few. Many lenses, filters, film, negatives, flashbulbs, bags, tripods, several film projectors and much more. Some of the older pieces would make great display pieces on bookshelves.

Train buffs will find many brands including Lionel, Williams, Kline and Marc in several gauges and everything from engines to cabooses! Baskets of vintage vehicles and figures and several model buildings. Priced to sell.

Well-lit clean display. Cash, check and credit accepted.

All proceeds benefit Lakewood Historical Society.