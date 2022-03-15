New Lincoln Elementary School Principal Named

The Board of Education at its meeting on April 18 approved Lakewood City Schools Teaching and Learning Coordinator Brenda Budzar as the next principal of Lincoln Elementary. Budzar will replace Sandy Kozelka, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Budzar has been with the Lakewood City Schools since 2006, when she was hired as a substitute teacher. Since then, she has served in a variety of roles for the District including Title 1 tutor, kindergarten teacher, and instructional coach. In 2014, Budzar moved into her current coordinator role, where she helps elementary principals strengthen their data analysis to inform classroom instruction, develops professional learning opportunities, and leads elementary curricular updates, among a number of other responsibilities. She also served as principal for Lakewood Schools students who remained 100% online when the District moved to partial in-person instruction in 2021 and co-faclitated the District’s Reading Improvement Plan.

Prior to joining the Lakewood City Schools, Budzar was an elementary teacher in several other Northeast Ohio districts and schools as well as at a Department of Defense Dependent School in South Korea early in her career. She holds a bachelor’s of science in education from Miami University and a master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership from Cleveland State University and Concordia University, respectively.

Budzar, a former Lincoln parent of three, is thrilled to be returning to the school as its leader beginning next school year.

“It is my honor to have been chosen as the new principal of Lincoln Elementary School and to have the opportunity to serve the Lakewood City Schools in a new capacity,” Budzar said. “I look forward to joining one of our vibrant elementary learning communities, to engaging in continued collaboration with the dynamic elementary principal team, and to learning from and growing with dedicated staff, students and families at Lincoln.”