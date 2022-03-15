Mayor George's State Of The City Address

OPENING

Good Evening. Thank you all for being here tonight, in person, to see firsthand our new Cove Community Center! I would also like to say welcome to those in our community who are joining us virtually. Thank you for taking the time to tune in.

Before we get started I would like to take a moment and recognize former mayor Madeline Cain who passed away last Monday. For those of you that knew her, you would remember her warm smile and her sound character. Madeline had a long history of public service. Before being elected mayor, she served four terms as a state representative representing Lakewood and surrounding areas. As mayor she remained steadfast in her commitment to human services and was successful in expanding the services that will be provided today in the new cove community center. Thank you Madeline Cain for leading the way with the many human services trailblazers that are gathered with us here today. Thank you Madeline Cain.

It is my great pleasure to formally open the Cove Community Center to the public, and welcome all of you to this fantastic new gathering place for the people of Lakewood.

This project has its origins decades ago with a group of visionary and dedicated women who pursued this project with a burning passion. They did not let their vision fade and were advocates for unifying our human services into a single, intergenerational facility. We are all the beneficiaries of their efforts I am eager to begin my remarks today by thanking the people most responsible for making this building happen.

Current Human Services Director Toni Gelsomino

Kathleen Lawther – Founding Director of Aging and Human Services

Paulette McMonagle – former Assistant Director Division of Aging

Judy Carey – former Director of Human Services

Mary Hall – former Assistant Director Division of Youth

Dottie Buckon – former Assistant Director of Health; Director of Human Services

DeDe MacNamee-Gold – Senior Services Manager

Laura Schuerger – Human Services Administrative Assistant

Let’s take a moment and give these women a grand round of applause.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to the previous administration, and members of City Council who have worked on and supported this project from the beginning. And a big thanks goes to our current team at City Hall who have worked so hard to see this project through to completion.

Taking on such a large-scale project in the midst of the pandemic has been a huge undertaking, but we knew the importance of this building and the services provided by human services and are proud of this beautiful space.

As you can see, there are a few finishing touches here and there, as well as a new roof that is going on soon now that the weather is more friendly, but we are excited to have this facility open and to start serving Lakewood.

In addition to welcoming you to this beautiful new facility, it’s also my honor to share with you some remarks on the state of the City of Lakewood and our vision moving forward. I am happy to report that our city is healthy, strong, and our future is bright.

Lakewood is truly a special place, a community where all are welcome, and all can find a home. Our city celebrates diversity and offers an opportunity for families and people from all walks of life to experience a high quality of life in an affordable manner. This is one of the things that makes Lakewood different, and it is part of our city’s values and character. Lakewood is a place for everyone, and we want to keep it a place for everyone. We are fortunate to have many inviting parks and other community assets that contribute to making Lakewood welcoming for all. And today, we are excited to celebrate the grand opening of another important public asset for Lakewood.

Now is the perfect time for Lakewood to unify its human services in a single place that also provides many additional community amenities, including active and inviting outdoor spaces.

COVID-19 has taught us once again about the critical importance of the city’s work in this area. Just two years ago, shortly after I took office our city had to make hard decisions to keep Lakewood operating in an uncertain time amidst the beginning of a global pandemic. Many things that we once had down to a science suddenly became very complicated. Questions such as how do we continue to provide services to our community? how to respond to an entire shift of safety forces being quarantined? and how do we respond to an in-home visit? These all became quite difficult. We had to ensure that both our employees remained safe and that we continued to provide the services that our residents deserve and expect. There was no operator’s manual on how to handle a pandemic. However, we knew that Lakewood needed to keep our services high while not breaking the bank. I quickly formed an internal task force made up of members of every department. We met daily for months going over the rapidly changing health updates and mandates. Much of our continued successes come from that task force that ensured we did not miss a beat when it came to delivering city services.

Like most municipalities we were facing uncertain times when it came to finances. Early pandemic projections had us facing a nearly $5M shortfall in our budget. We quickly shifted gears and implemented a voluntary furlough program that saved the city over $500,000 and reduced overtime by another $500,000. These, along with other cost-saving programs allowed us to be fiscally prudent while maintaining high-quality services. Despite the pandemic, we finished the year in a better financial position than where we started. Based on these and other cost-saving initiatives, the City of Lakewood has received the Auditor of State Award as well as the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2021 budget for the first time since 2007. This outside recognition affirms our commitment to financial best practices and being good stewards of your tax dollars. Affordability and superior services are two of the pillars of my administration, and core values for Lakewood.

SERVICES and AFFORDABILITY

Even though we were dealing with challenges no prior Lakewood administration had faced over the past 2 years, we knew everyone else was facing the same uncertainties and hardships, and we saw how our community pulled together as one to get through the worst parts of the pandemic.

One thing the pandemic did provide our city was a unique opportunity to leverage federal relief dollars to address key municipal challenges. That included using funds for immediate, emergency needs through our programs for

Residential Rent relief

Small business assistance; and

Homelessness prevention

Those programs acted rapidly to get dollars in the hands of people who needed them most and did so faster than almost any other community in our state. Lakewood leveraged our relief funds to keep 227 small businesses open and over 1,400 residents in their homes. Can you imagine how different Detroit or Madison Avenue would look without those 227 small businesses? Those dollars directly impacted and benefited our community so that Lakewood was able to come out of this pandemic stronger than when it began.

We have also been strategic in how to use the $47 million in American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds we were awarded. We knew these funds would be highly regulated with strict guidelines for spending, but we also saw an opportunity to use them to address a long-term issue of affordability for our community by dedicating them to offset water and sewer costs that we knew are coming to bear on Lakewood.

Lakewood rightly takes pride in our historic character, but having a historic community also means that key parts of our municipal infrastructure are very old and in serious need of major upgrades. By leveraging a large portion of the ARPA dollars to address those infrastructure costs, we have been able to reduce previously approved rate increases. This puts real dollars back in the hands of every ratepayer, now and in future years. The savings we will accrue by making this move add up over time and will allow us to keep our services strong, our bond ratings high, and our community affordable for people from all walks of life. For some, this may not qualify as headline-grabbing news, but it’s the kind of strategic move that will pay off by leveraging once-in-a-lifetime funds to benefit the people of Lakewood now and for decades to come.

SAFETY

In addition to affordability, one of the core pillars of Lakewood is safety. We are fortunate to have world-class safety forces in our team of first responders with Lakewood fire, EMS, and police. A great example is how we recently saw them all respond to a major crisis with the collapse of the Marine Towers West parking garage. Being on the scene that day I was so impressed, but not surprised with how our safety forces sprang to action and secured a chaotic scene to ensure everyone was safe.

Lakewood is fortunate in how safe we are. Chief Kaucheck recently issued the police department’s annual report. And although the nation trend on crime has increased dramatically, the report shows that crime in Lakewood is either flat or falling compared with five years ago.

My administration’s approach to crime is strategic. We provide our officers with the tools and equipment they need to play their part in keeping Lakewood safe. Over the past year, that meant new tools, equipment, and vehicles, as well as 40 new specialized cameras that our officers use to track crime. However, we must also have an appropriate and effective response to incidents which include:

- Prevention

- Fund and support effective youth programming and prevention strategies

- Invest in recreational assets such as our pools and recreational facilities

- Enforcement

- Continue to support robust community policing strategies

- Continued investment in Crisis Intervention Training

- Investments in technology to help solve crimes: As mentioned, last year we installed 40 new high tech cameras throughout the city. These have been instrumental in solving a number of high-profile crimes and identifying stolen vehicles.

- Partnership and Advocacy

- The City cannot address these issues alone. We need to continue working with state legislatures on policy that will reduce the ability for criminals to obtain guns.

- And finally, Community Accountability.

- We will continue to work with community partners to ensure our parks and public spaces remain active. I appreciate the great work of the Lakewood Outdoor Basketball Committee and the Friends of Madison Park, among others, who said we will not turn over our park to violence.

- And to continue to work with both police and anti-racism task force on appropriate responses that include everyone

Our philosophy on crime in Lakewood is to make sure we keep truly dangerous criminals off our streets while using prevention and alternative dispute resolution to help those who encounter police when they are in crisis. That’s why if you review the LPD annual report, you will see a large section on crisis intervention. It’s also one of the reasons that we have such strong human services and homeless prevention programs in Lakewood. We continue to explore other strategic initiatives and partnerships to maintain a safe Lakewood.

Parks, Foster Pool, Lakefront planning/infrastructure

As I’ve mentioned, Lakewood is safe and affordable, but we also have incredible public assets to enjoy.

We are not resting on our laurels with the opening of the Cove Community Center today. Our Lakewood residents deserve the best, and we have a number of projects in the works to improve our existing resources and explore the potential for new ones.

This year, we break ground on major improvements to Foster Pool that will help make one of Lakewood’s most used and most cherished public facilities better than ever. When the project is complete, Foster Pool will be better positioned to serve the recreation and fitness needs of our intergenerational community, including everyone from serious swimmers looking to train and young swimmers learning their strokes to families looking to relax and cool off on a hot summer day.

2022 will also mark the first year of implementing the new joint agreement reached last year between the City and Lakewood Schools on repairs and improvements to ballfields heavily used by Lakewood Recreation. This year, both Jimmie Foxx Field and Usher Field will be completely rebuilt in time for the baseball season and moving forward, we will rotate work on fields to ensure that they are in top condition. This agreement is a major win for Lakewood. It addresses a lack of clarity from years past that led to issues with ballfield conditions and ensures our kids and adult athletes have the facilities they need to enjoy themselves.

Recently we made significant investments in Madison Park, Clifton Prado Park, Wagar Park, and Kauffman Park.

We also completed pedestrian safety improvements to the Detroit/Sloane intersection, which included extending the multi-use path out of the Metroparks Rocky River Reservation, along Detroit Avenue, creating a welcoming gateway into our community and improving access to one of our region’s greatest assets. I would like to extend our thanks to the Cleveland Metroparks for their commitment to the City of Lakewood and their partnership.

We are currently working with Cuyahoga County, the City of Rocky River, and Cleveland Metroparks on how to improve the pedestrian connections between our two communities, including how to repurpose excess traffic lanes on the Lake Clifton Bridge to create a scenic overlook. If COVID-19 reminded us of anything it was just how essential having many high-quality outdoor recreation spaces and parks is to a healthy community, and my administration is focused on meeting the public’s needs.

With that in mind, we are currently exploring two potentially transformative projects that would add more public access along our greatest natural asset, Lake Erie. The first is a planning process to determine whether we can add a public pier to provide better direct access to the lake.

The second is an effort made in partnership with Cuyahoga County to assess the feasibility of adding a multiuse trail along the Lake Erie shoreline, with a focus on the area right here in front of the Gold Coast neighborhood.

While both projects are in the early stages, they are promising, and my administration will make every effort to vet them and explore creative ways that we or other partners might finance their design and implementation

We continue to work with our community and county partners to make Lakewood a desirable place to live, work and play.

DEVELOPMENT

As our team at City Hall takes the lead on advancing and improving public assets, we are also a key driver and partner for development of private business and housing that add to the character and vitality of our community.

The biggest news in this area is that just last week, we submitted an updated plan to City Council for the future use of the former Lakewood Hospital site. What’s especially exciting about the project is that it will retain a major growing business in our city for decades to come while using other parts of the site for community space as well as hundreds of new housing units, including affordable units.

By keeping Roundstone Insurance in Lakewood, we retain a company that expects to grow to 200 high-paying jobs in the near future, and that otherwise would have found it nearly impossible to stay in our city. And don’t worry – the project also includes a multi-story parking garage to serve its immediate needs as well as provide additional public parking for downtown visitors.

The project will also include street level retail to add energy to Detroit Avenue, and a public gathering space where the Lakewood community can come together for events and gatherings or just have a place to relax and enjoy downtown.

In addition to this exciting key development, we have a variety of many other important projects going on throughout our entire city. Some of those advance our city’s commitment to historic preservation through adaptive reuse that maintains the charming character of Lakewood including:

The former Bi-Rite on Madison is being renovated for a mixed use project.

St. James School is being adapted to office space. If you have driven by there lately you have probably seen the new stairs to the old gymnasium.

Trinity Church continues to move forward with approximately 11,000 square feet of retail, commercial, and office space

And finally, The Phantasy and Mac Products buildings near West 117th street. This adaptive reuse project will bring much needed energy to the east end of Detroit Avenue.

We also know that new infill development is important, and have multiple new construction projects underway including:

The Marlowe Townhomes on the former St. Clement School site will provide 16 new townhomes on Madison and Marlowe Ave.

The Lake Avenue Homes on the former Marathon Gas Station site

And the two Solove developments on the former Barry and Spitzer car dealership sites. These two major developments will provide over 200 apartments along our main commercial corridor. Keeping with our theme of affordability, 20% of these rentals will be affordable units defined by federal HUD guidelines.

We are excited about these projects because they truly reflect the diverse needs of our community and residents, from the single person looking to rent their first apartment to the growing family that wants to raise their children in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood, to the senior that loves Lakewood and wants to stay in a home that suits their needs as they age in place. By providing options for many, we honor and continue Lakewood’s legacy of being a place for everyone, building on that legacy for generations to come.

As I stand before you all today, it has been my honor to share that the state of our city is strong, it is resilient, and we are proud of how we come through this challenging time. But we know we will always have more work to do to keep Lakewood vital and healthy. I invite you, as a valued part of our community to join us on this journey. Engage with your block club. Get to know some new neighbors. Volunteer, and participate in city programming and events. Above all the things I have mentioned today, what makes Lakewood a truly special place is our people. And I am grateful to all of you for taking the time to be here this evening. Thank you.

I welcome you to stay for tours of this incredible community space. Staff from human services are on hand to answer questions.

Thank you and good night.