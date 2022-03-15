Lakewood League Of Women Voters 100th Anniversary, 100 Pillars Spotlight: Linda Beebe

Linda Beebe has been a pillar of the Lakewood community as a businesswoman, a mainstay of the Lakewood schools, and a staunch supporter of the League of Women Voters. She and her husband Bruce moved here in 1972 following a three and a half year stint in Scotland where he pursued his PhD in medieval history and the Crusades. Meanwhile, Linda taught English in the Dundee schools.

Upon arriving in Lakewood where Bruce would teach history and social studies in the Lakewood schools for the next 30 years, Linda explains, “I didn’t know anyone. I needed to meet people. I was initially invited to join the League of Women Voters by Elaine McNamara, who later became president of the Lakewood chapter. And where better to meet intelligent, thoughtful women than the League of Women Voters?”

With the Fairview Park League, she worked on the Urban Park Initiative, resulting in the creation of the Cuyahoga Valley National Recreational Area in 1974. “The League’s study had a significant impact. We achieved one of the first urban parks on a national scale.” Stretching just over 50 miles from Cleveland to Akron, the area was re-designated as a National Park in 2000, and remains the only national park that originated as a national recreational area.

Linda’s son Aaron was born in 1972 followed by daughter Megan three years later. At the same time Linda began substitute teaching, which she continued to do until 1980. However, with declining enrollment in the Lakewood schools and fewer days when she was needed as a substitute, Linda embarked on a new career path. She enrolled in John Marshall College of Law where she earned her LLD, specializing in wills and estates. She laughs when asked how she managed it all: wife, mother, homemaker, teacher and student simultaneously. “Just don’t ask me anything about pop culture from the ‘70s and 80’s! I had no time for movies, TV, or recreational reading. It was hectic and exhausting, but always interesting and challenging.”

While her son and daughter were enrolled in the Lakewood schools, Linda became involved, as a Girl Scout troop leader, in the PTA, and then on the school board where she has served for 38 years and been president of the Board five times. “I love and have always been interested in education. My bachelor’s degree is in education and I taught for 15 years. My father was on the school board and when I left teaching I ran for the Board of Education myself. I believe the issues are important and am a great advocate of public education.”

In the 1970s, along with League members Jan Resiger and Donaleen Podeska, Linda joined the effort to fight House Bill 920. “By denying the schools revenue from increasing property values, HB 920 denies schools the ability to meet increasing costs or to improve and expand programs without going back on the ballot. Even though its been declared unconstitutional, the League and other advocates still monitor and advocate for change.” When asked about her proudest achievement she answered without hesitation, “Rebuilding and renovating all of our schools on time and on budget!”

She acknowledges that there is still a lot to be done. “Students and teachers lost a lot these past two years. We still need to give every student a full academic year of growth and to make up for all that has been missed. Our objective remains to develop responsible citizens who are critical thinkers, prepared for the challenges of a new century.”

When asked what she would like to see the League tackle next, Linda said, “There is a lot to be fixed. It’s hard not to get scattered. I’d like to see us focus on juvenile justice, gun control, and especially school funding. These are big issues, but the League can be an extremely persuasive and unifying force. Take gun control. We need to seek out and ally with groups that have similar views on some of the issues. United we can effect change. Maybe just small changes, and not everything that everyone wants at once, but we can achieve some of our goals incrementally.”

For now, Linda intends to continue practicing law. “I love the problem solving aspect,” she says. With two grandchildren in Texas, she loves to travel and plans to do more of it. “I wish that every teacher had the opportunity to live or at least travel abroad for a period. It has given me a depth of understanding and a recognition of the possibilities for change.” Meanwhile, she remains impressed with the League leadership. “Their energy, ideas and attitudes are a joy to work with.”

The Lakewood League of Women Voters is hosting a Disco Ball on April 30 at Around the Corner from 7P-10P to raise funds for the Mary Warren Impact Schoalrship. Recipients are Lakewood High School Seniors that activey volunteer and exhibit an understanding of democracy.

Carol Thum is an active Member of the Lakewood Chapter of the LWV.