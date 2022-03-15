Lakewood Celebrates Arbor Day 2022: Trees For 3rd Graders And More!

150 years ago, J. Sterling Morton organized a tree planting holiday in the Nebraska Territory. On April 10, 1872, individuals and civic groups planted 1 million trees in that single territory. Arbor Day grew to become a national holiday that is celebrated in all 50 states. This year, communities throughout Ohio will be celebrating Arbor Day on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Here in Lakewood, “The City of Trees,” 3rd grade students in each of the Lakewood Elementary schools and the Lakewood Catholic Academy will receive a native flowering tree seedling such as the redbud pictured here, suitable for growing at home, with the knowledge of how to plant and care for it. The trees have been carefully selected by the Arbor Day Foundation and will arrive just before Arbor Day. Many thanks to long-time resident Ed Denk, for his leadership in initiating and coordinating this activity with the curriculum directors here in Lakewood and at the Urban Community School in Cleveland, and for purchasing the trees and associated materials.

And that’s just the start of it! Here are three additional ways Lakewood residents can join our 2022 celebration of trees:

1. Attend the the City of Lakewood’s April 29 ceremonial tree planting ceremony in recognition of Arbor Day and the City of Lakewood’s 45th year as a “Tree City USA.” The brief ceremony will begin promptly at 2:00 pm on the grounds of the newly renovated Cove Community Center- 12501 Lake Avenue.

2. Participate in the Distinguished Tree Contest, which was featured in the March 16 issue of the Lakewood Observer. Nominations will be accepted between April 29 and May 30, and can be submitted online here: http://lakewoodobserver.com/daily-question/2022-03-15

3. Purchase a shade tree for your yard, to help us increase our urban tree canopy. Residents can purchase a shade tree AND have it professionally planted in their desired yard location at the same pricing that the city pays (plus applicable tax). Based on availability, you can choose any tree species from the extensive planting list of trees the city is planting this year. The 2022 price for all trees (including installation) is $329/tree. To select a tree and place an order, contact The Greenleaf Group Inc. at (330) 441-6326 or by email at greenleafgroup@hotmail.com. Mention that you are part of the 2022 City of Lakewood Shade Tree Purchase Program.

For more information on the City of Lakewood’s urban forestry initiatives, please visit: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/streets-forestry/